List of St. Louis area Fourth of July events canceled this year

Here is a full list of cities around the St. Louis area that have canceled Fourth of July celebrations

ST. LOUIS — Some cities around the St. Louis area have already canceled their Fourth of July celebrates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When COVID-19 first began impacting the area in March, several businesses temporarily closed their doors and several events were canceled or postponed.

Although some counties in the area reopened along with the state on May 4 and the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin to reopen on May 18, some summer activities and events have been canceled.

Here is a list of Fourth of July celebrations that have been canceled:

Fair St. Louis

On April 3, Fair St. Louis and America’s Birthday Parade canceled their Fourth of July celebrations that were scheduled to take place July 2, 3 and 4 in downtown St. Louis.

Lake Saint Louis

On May 6, Lake St. Louis announced it would be canceling the city’s fireworks display. City ambassadors felt the uncertainty of the coronavirus warranted the decision to cancel.

“Deciding to cancel the event was difficult and disappointing but it was proper. The socio-economic turmoil created by COVID 19 affected everyone in the Lake Saint Louis community,” the city said in a statement.

“We promise the 2021 fireworks display will be spectacular.”

Click here to read the full statement.

Webster Groves

In April, Webster Groves canceled the city's annual Fourth of July celebration. City leaders said fireworks, carnival and the traditional parade would be held at a later date.

The city said they would hold something called a "reverse parade."

Click here for more information.

St. Charles

In April, St. Charles canceled its annual Fourth of July Parade and Riverfest celebration.

The Riverfest celebration was scheduled for July 3 and 4.

“Out of an abundance of caution and uncertainty of where things will stand with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to cancel this year’s events and festivities,” St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said on Facebook.

Heritage & Freedom Fest

On April 23, O’Fallon made the decision to cancel the annual Heritage & Freedom Fest that was scheduled to take place Jul 2 through July 4. The cancellation includes the Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade.

“Although staff has done everything in their power to plan this year’s event, we are at a point in the planning process where there are simply too many questions and not enough answers about where we will become July,” Mayor Hennessy said via Facebook.

The city is working to develop an alternative event later this year.

Manchester

On May 8, Manchester announced the city’s evening concert and firework show for the city’s Fourth of July celebration is canceled.

In addition, the city’s summer concert and movie series are canceled, and the Manchester Aquatic Center will be closed for the summer season.

Events that haven’t been canceled but will proceed with modifications includes summer camps, Beerfest, Memorial Day and sports and fitness classes.

Click here for more information.

Lincoln County Fair

On May 6, the Lincoln County Fair Board announced the Lincoln County Fair is canceled this year. The cancellation includes the fair parade.

The board said it will release more information about options for closed livestock shows, 4-H/FFA exhibits and more.