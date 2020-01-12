State senator wants to limit St. Louis County COVID restrictions

"We're seeing government trample over our rights here in St. Louis County," said Republican Andrew Koenig

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As bars and restaurants sit empty in St. Louis County, a state senator is challenging County Executive Sam Page's authority to impose restrictions and other COVID-19 related orders.

State Senator Andrew Koenig, (R) St. Louis County, says he will file legislation Tuesday to limit Page's powers.

"We're seeing government trample over our rights here in St. Louis County," said Koenig.

The Republican isn't just echoing the complaints of some about COVID-19 orders in the county, he's trying to reverse them.

From restrictions on restaurants to limits on the size of groups that can gather, Koenig wants the state to pass a law that determine how counties respond to health emergencies.

"The county council, they meet every week. If they thought if they thought a shutdown was something that needed to happen we need to have public hearings on those and needs to be passed through a legislative body," said Koenig.

Page has argued the county charted gives him and the county health department emergency powers to impose restrictions. Restaurant owners dispute that authority and are already suing him and the county over his the shutdown of indoor dining.

A judge denied the restaurant owners' request for immediate action and that suit continues.

While he's not sharing many specifics, Koenig says his legislation would settle the issue by preventing Page from acting on his own.

"There was hundreds, if not thousands of people at West County Mall on Friday. And and you're telling me that's safer than socially distancing at a restaurant?" asked Koenig. "I would say probably not. So they don't seem to be very consistent."

The county has ordered business to operate at 25% capacity and require customers to wear face masks.

The County Executive says he can't comment specifically on legislation he hasn't seen, but said Monday, "This legislation does provide the opportunity to discuss these difficult decisions around public health orders."

"But what I've seen in St. Louis County and even across the country is that the vast majority of our residents understand the difficult sacrifices we are making, including restrictions on restaurants and bars for in indoor dining and recognizing that these are difficult but necessary decisions," said Page in his near daily press conference.

Koenig wants Governor Mike Parson, (R) MO, to expedite his bill by including it in a special session Tuesday.

But would supporting a bill aimed at St. Louis County require the Governor to flip his position on how COVID mandates should be made?

"You've got to give them local areas the flexibility to know what's best for their communities," Parson said about restrictions this past summer and several other times since.

Monday, his spokesperson Kelli Jones would only say, "Governor Parson expects the legislature to address this issue in January" which means he likely won't add it to a special session and any bill lawmakers pass may not take effect for months.