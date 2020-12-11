St. Louis County could be under more COVID-19 restrictions soon

County executive Sam Page's spokesperson confirmed to 5 On Your Side more restrictions could be announced as soon as Thursday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More COVD-19 restrictions could be announced in St. Louis County as soon as Thursday or Friday, a spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page confirmed Wednesday evening.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the area continues to rise. The St. Louis area also set another record for new hospital admissions on Wednesday with 120 new admissions. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also reported increases in other metrics with the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions hovering close to 100.

Page's spokesperson said a full lockdown is not likely.

During Monday's briefing, Page warned more of more restrictions if COVID-19 continue to rise. He also said during the briefing the restrictions will be measured and that his administration is aware of and sensitive to the economic impact of a stay-at-home order.

The restrictions may be similar to the ones that were in effect when the pandemic first began.

On Monday, Page outlined four recommendations to help slow the spread:

Avoid personal interactions. Work from home, if possible.

Wear a mask unless you are with people from your own household.

Self-quarantine for 14 days if you have traveled or attended a large gathering or event.

Keep a small circle of 10 people or fewer (family members, friends, co-workers) and be prepared to do your own contact tracing if someone in the circle becomes ill.