St. Louis County Library offering free COVID-19 test kits at 9 branches

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is once again expanding its program for free PCR COVID-19 test kits. Two more library locations will start offering the kits starting Wednesday.

St. Louis County Library started handing out the test kits in January and the program has been extended twice since. Now, a total of nine library branches will offer the test kits for pickup.

Cliff Cave Branch, 5430 Telegraph Road, Oakville

Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Road, Florissant

Grant’s View Branch, 9700 Musick Road, St. Louis County

Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Boulevard, Moline Acres

Meramec Valley Branch, 1501 San Simeon Way, Fenton

Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis County

Oak Bend Branch, 842 S. Holmes Avenue, Oakland

Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road, St. Louis County

Also new, residents don't need to make an appointment to pick up a test kit. They can stop by any of the branches offering the test kits and pick one up, or request one curbside.

According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the number of tests you can get is limited to the number of people in your household. 5 On Your Side reached out to see how many test kits total are available at each branch.

The PCR tests use saliva and must be turned in for testing before results can be determined. Once you take the test, you need to drop it off at one of the COVID-19 testing drop-off sites operated by the county's health department, so the department can run the tests. Use the drive-through testing line to return your test. Results take 24-72 hours. Do not try to return the kits where they were picked up.

The drop-off sites are open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 North Hanley Road, Berkeley

North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road, Pine Lawn

South County Health Center, 4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Sunset Hills