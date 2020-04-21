St. Louis County records 7 new deaths due to COVID-19

To date, 89 people have died in the county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Seven more people have died in St. Louis County due to the coronavirus, according to new data posted on the county's site.

To date, 89 people have died from the virus. There have been 61 new cases in the last day -- for a total of 2,349 confirmed cases in the county so far.

During a briefing on Monday, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza said the county has not yet reached its peak and loosening social distancing restrictions could result in a second wave of cases.

"We’ve had some important progress in stopping the spread of the virus, but we still have quite a significant amount of people that are hospitalized,” Garza said.

Models run by the hospitals within the task force predicted the St. Louis area will hit a peak in hospitalizations on or around April 25, he said.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the county will remain under a stay-at-home order until further notice. He has said he will reevaluate the order in mid-May.

Tuesday, hundreds of people are expected to gather at the capitol building for a "Reopen Missouri" protest and rally.