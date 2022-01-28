Where in the St. Louis area you can get free N95 masks from the government

They're part of the government's largest distribution of free masks since the pandemic began.

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. government is making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans, including those in the St. Louis area.

It's the government's largest distribution of free masks since the pandemic began. The masks are coming from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand.

The White House said the masks will be made available at pharmacies and community health centers that have partnered with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Masks are limited to three per person.

The rollout is just now getting underway. Those interested in the masks should first check participating pharmacies' websites to see whether they are available yet.

Retail pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program varies by state. Here's a breakdown of who's taking part in the St. Louis area:

Missouri

Costco Wholesale Corp.

CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network

Health Mart Pharmacies

Hy-Vee, Inc.

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC)

Walgreens (including Duane Reade)

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)

Illinois

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On)

Costco Wholesale Corp.

CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network

Health Mart Pharmacies

Hy-Vee, Inc

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Meijer, Inc.

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC)

Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.)

Walgreens (including Duane Reade)

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)