St. Louis judge sides with city in dispute over shutdown of bars accused of violating health orders

Owners of Wheelhouse and Start Bar were seeking temporary restraining order after city ordered them to close for two weeks

ST. LOUIS — A judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by two popular downtown St. Louis bars the health department shut down for allegedly violating public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

In his ruling, Judge Christopher McGraugh wrote, “The court finds that plaintiffs have failed to meet their burden,” and, “Presented no evidence that would support a finding that immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage will result in the absence of relief. The sole support in the record for such a finding are conclusionary statements … The court finds that the enforcement of these orders is in the public’s interest.”

Wheelhouse and Start Bar were served letters ordering them to shut down on Nov. 16. The order lasts until Nov. 30.

In a statement posted to the Wheelhouse Instagram page, the owner said the order was issued "without due process," which he said would prove the evidence supporting the order was inaccurate. The post included a photo of a lawsuit the bars have filed asking for a judge to throw out the order.

This is not the first time the bars were ordered to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, videos on the Instagram Story for an account linked to the Wheelhouse showed crowds of people inside the bar over the weekend ignoring social distancing standards and mask mandates. 5 On Your Side captured the video below from the public Instagram Story. It shows a nightclub atmosphere with a DJ playing music for a packed dance floor below him.

In the days after the video, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's administration on July 27 sent notices to four bars, including Wheelhouse and Start Bar, ordering them to close for two weeks for violating public health orders requiring social distancing and mask-wearing.

The owner of the bars filed a lawsuit to try to get the July closure order thrown out, but it was unsuccessful.