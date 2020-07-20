St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives Monday update

The hospitalization numbers continued to increase over the weekend. Last Wednesday, Dr. Garza said it could take weeks before they see results in hospital data

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give its Monday update at around 3:30.

On Friday, Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the task force, said the trend of increasing cases and hospitalizations in the St. Louis area can be reversed.

“We can change this. We can turn things around," Dr. Garza said Friday. "We can make a difference and reverse this concerning trend.”

Dr. Garza again stressed the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The hospitalization numbers continued to increase over the weekend. Last Wednesday, Dr. Garza said it could take weeks before they see results in hospitalization data.

"Hospitalization data is really a lagging metric, and it indicates, though, how many people are contracting the virus," Dr. Garza said. "However, what that means because it's a lagging indicator, is that it takes a lot of time to turn the curve around because hospitalizations occur towards the end of the infection or the middle and the end of the infection."

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 530 new cases, significantly less than Sunday, but more than last Monday.

The state also reported 12,833 new tests, lowering the state's positivity rate from 5.92% on Sunday to 5.88% on Monday.

The state also reported three new deaths, bringing the state's total to 1,132.