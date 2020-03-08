St. Louis task force to hold Monday afternoon update

The update Monday comes as the state of Missouri reports more than 1,000 cases for the first time since Friday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold its Monday afternoon update on the coronavirus in the St. Louis area.

You can watch the briefing on the task force's Facebook page or in the player below.

The update Monday comes as the state of Missouri reports more than 1,000 cases for the first time since Friday.

Although the number of new cases reported in Missouri over the weekend was lower than in recent weeks, hospitalization data continued a concerning trend.

A day after task force leader Dr. Alex Garza said new admissions hit a "sobering" mark of 46 new COVID-19 admissions on Friday, the Task Force reported 56 new COVID-19 patients Saturday. The 56 new COVID-19 patients were the most in a single day since April 19.

The number of new COVID-19 positive patients in St. Louis area hospitals decreased Sunday, but the number of suspected COVID-19 admissions increased, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 56 yesterday to 32 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41 yesterday to 40 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 246.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 252 yesterday to 242 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 115 yesterday to 163 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 67 yesterday to 72 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 32 yesterday to 34 today.

Across the system hospitals, 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,942.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,047 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, bringing the totals in the state to 52,887 cases and 1,255 deaths.

The department reported 10,481 new polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 712,948.

Although the department has reported fewer new cases over the last four days, the positivity rate has continued to increase. On Monday, the positivity rate increased from 7.38% to 7.42%.

Statewide hospitalizations remained at 889 Monday.

The Missouri Hospital Association said it is still working to clarify some discrepancies with the United States Department of Health and Senior Services.