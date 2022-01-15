Testing sites ran by state closed due to inclement weather

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services suggests checking the event status before heading to the site

ST. LOUIS — Winter weather is not only causing problems on the road, but also for those looking to get tested for COVID-19.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that the community testing sites ran by the state on Saturday are no longer happening.

"State-operated community testing events scheduled for today, Jan. 15, in Kansas City and St. Louis have been canceled due to inclement weather," a release from the department of heath stated.

🚨 UPDATE: Today's state-operated community testing events scheduled in Kansas City and St. Louis have been canceled due to inclement weather. Before heading to any scheduled event this winter, please check the event’s status at https://t.co/eDk0EKl5Wm. https://t.co/C40jUv8PGz pic.twitter.com/QnPhcsSe90 — Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (@HealthyLivingMo) January 15, 2022