Testing sites ran by state closed due to inclement weather

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services suggests checking the event status before heading to the site

ST. LOUIS — Winter weather is not only causing problems on the road, but also for those looking to get tested for COVID-19.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that the community testing sites ran by the state on Saturday are no longer happening.

"State-operated community testing events scheduled for today, Jan. 15, in Kansas City and St. Louis have been canceled due to inclement weather," a release from the department of heath stated.

The department suggested anyone planning to go to one of thier scheduled events, too check the event status first, in the event that something changes.

