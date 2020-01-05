UMSL distributes more than $2.9M in CARES Act funding to students

UMSL’s office of financial aid received more than 1,600 applications in 24 hours

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri – St. Louis has awarded more than $2.9 million in CARES Act funding to students in need.

Students were able to apply for grants of up to $2,000 to assist with financial hardships or expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UMSL’s office of financial aid received more than 1,600 applications in 24 hours before shutting down the portal to apply on Thursday afternoon.

Staff approved funding for more than 900 students on Thursday alone and will review the remainder of the applications on Friday and will begin processing checks.

The emergency grants will assist students with food or housing insecurity, medical expenses, childcare or lack of access to technology or other materials needed for educational purposes, according to a press release.

“This emergency funding is vital for our students to be able to maintain and make ends meet during this pandemic,” said Alan Byrd, UMSL’s vice provost for enrollment management. “We quickly put together a team to create an application for the CARES Act Grant and develop a review process.

I am so proud of the way we stepped up to get these grants to our students who desperately need them.”