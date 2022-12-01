New COVID test site opens in north St. Louis

Pre-registration with appointments is required.

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League, AIM laboratories and the City of St. Louis opened up another COVID testing site in north St. Louis.

The new site, located at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd., is in response to spiking COVID cases in an area that has some of the most cases in the community according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.

“We have to be committed to making sure the people that need the help, need the resources have immediate access,” said James Clark, Vice President of

Public Safety & Community Response for the Urban League.

The Urban League has been strategic in its use of resources during the pandemic. The extra effort is making difference.

“We are beginning to see people understand that this is an expanding virus that's taking on different variations over time,” Clark said. “People are rising up to what they need to do.”

AIM labs partnered with the Urban League to help keep the community safe. They are issuing PCR tests, the “gold standard” according to AIM Vice President Chris Ruff. He said since people have to pre-register it’s helped keep the line of cars moving. Ruff said Missouri has been hard hit by the test shortage. So more testing sites will alleviate the burden in the community.

As health professionals see an increase in testing, they are also seeing a surge in people looking for treatment.

“So the oral medications will help with that kind of bottleneck and preventing hospitalizations,” said Melissa Tepe, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Affinia Healthcare.

Tepe adds more people have been wanting monoclonal antibodies.

“I really hope we have oral medication soon,” Tepe said.

Here are the hours of operation for the Urban League testing site: