COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available at Walmart

Several Walmart locations in the greater St. Louis area will be administering vaccines

ST. LOUIS — Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across Missouri.

More than 70 Walmart and six Sam’s Club locations in the state are now open to vaccinate those who are eligible.

Participating locations in 5 On Your Side's greater St. Louis area include:

Walmart, 10741 West Florissant Avenue, north St. Louis County

Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, Shrewsbury

Walmart, 707 Walton Drive, Farmington

Walmart, 407 No. State Street, Desloge



Walmart, 1025 Walton Drive, Fredericktown



Walmart, #1 Memorial Drive, Potosi



Walmart, 100 Ozark Drive, Cuba

Walmart 500 S. Bishop Avenue, Rolla

There are no Sam's Club locations in the St. Louis area that are participating.

To make an appointment, go to Walmart’s website, create an account and enter your zip code to find a store near you. Once you’ve selected a store, the site will check your eligibility to receive the vaccine and allow you to book an open time slot.