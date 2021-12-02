COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available at Walmart

ST. LOUIS — Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across Missouri.
More than 70 Walmart and six Sam’s Club locations in the state are now open to vaccinate those who are eligible.
Participating locations in 5 On Your Side's greater St. Louis area include:
- Walmart, 10741 West Florissant Avenue, north St. Louis County
- Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, Shrewsbury
- Walmart, 707 Walton Drive, Farmington
- Walmart, 407 No. State Street, Desloge
- Walmart, 1025 Walton Drive, Fredericktown
- Walmart, #1 Memorial Drive, Potosi
- Walmart, 100 Ozark Drive, Cuba
- Walmart 500 S. Bishop Avenue, Rolla
There are no Sam's Club locations in the St. Louis area that are participating.
To make an appointment, go to Walmart’s website, create an account and enter your zip code to find a store near you. Once you’ve selected a store, the site will check your eligibility to receive the vaccine and allow you to book an open time slot.
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are administering the vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. According to Walmart’s website, each pharmacist has been updated on the latest COVID-19 guidelines.