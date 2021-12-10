Where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, and who can get a booster

Missouri and Illinois residents who are 12 years and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 vaccines are available right now to anyone ages 12 and older and if you need one there are still plenty of places offering them in Missouri and Illinois.

There are age restrictions for the different vaccines being offered. You must be 12 years or older to get the Pfizer vaccine. The age restriction is 18 and up for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses.

A booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine is also being offered. You're considered eligible if you got your second shot more than six months ago and fall into one of these categories:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster (click here for a list of conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC);

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers and first responders) may receive a booster.

You should be able to get that booster wherever the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to you. But it's always a good idea to check with your local vaccine clinic before going.

Need an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Make appointments through St. Louis area health care system:

BJC HEALTHCARE: You can schedule your own appointment directly on BJC's website. The appointment website lists the type of vaccine that will be administered. Click here to schedule an appointment.

MERCY: You can make your appointment directly on Mercy's website. Click here to find a clinic in your area. Those who do not have internet access may call 833-364-7777.

SSM HEALTH: Anyone who is interested in getting the vaccine can schedule their own appointment online without an invitation. Patients can make their appointments on SSM Health’s scheduling website.

ST. LUKE'S: The hospital is administering doses at its vaccine clinic, which is on the Chesterfield hospital campus in the Institute for Health Education. You can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on St. Luke's vaccine website or by calling 636-685-7878.

Missouri health departments

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services posts vaccine clinic updates on its website covidvaccine.mo.gov. Those without internet access may call the state's hotline, 877-435-8411.

CRAWFORD COUNTY: Call the Crawford County Health Department at 573-775-2555 to schedule an appointment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY: The department posts information on upcoming clinics on its Facebook page. For more information on where to get a vaccine, click here.

GASCONADE COUNTY: You can find updates on upcoming vaccine clinics on the health department's Facebook page.

IRON COUNTY: Follow the county's Facebook page for updates.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: The county uses the state's system for appointments.

LINCOLN COUNTY: The Lincoln County Health Department has a link on its website to make an appointment; click here for the Spanish version.

PHELPS COUNTY: Follow the Phelps-Maries County Health Department's Facebook page for information about upcoming clinics.

PIKE COUNTY: To make an appointment for upcoming clinics, call the health department at 573-324-2111 or visit the department's website.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY: The county posts information on upcoming vaccine clinics on its website. Anyone without a working email address or internet access can call the COVID-19 hotline at 636-949-1899 (answered 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY: The county refers residents to the state's website.

ST. LOUIS CITY: The health department posts information on upcoming vaccine clinics on its website. Homebound residents can call 314-612-5918 for an appointment.

The city has partnered with Walgreens and the Regional Health Commission to help organizations host vaccine clinics at their places of worship, schools or even neighborhood block parties. To fill out a request form, visit the Regional Health Commission's website.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY: Residents can find vaccine clinics and information at revivestl.com.

The Department of Public Health has also partnered with the County Older Residents Program to assist older individuals who may need help. Call 314-615-2660 to speak with staff who can help set up the appointments over the phone. You may also call 314-615-2660 to set up a screening for a homebound vaccination appointment.

Vaccines will also be available at four county library branches. Residents can make appointments or walk in. To see hours, click here.

Lewis & Clark, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd.

Natural Bridge, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd.

Florissant Valley, 195 New Florissant Rd.

Rock Road, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY: To make an appointment for an upcoming clinic, call 573-883-7411. Follow the department's Facebook page for updates.

WARREN COUNTY: Visit the health department's website for links and information on how to make an appointment to get vaccinated. Residents may also call 636-456-7474.

WASHINGTON COUNTY: Those who are interested in receiving a vaccine may call the health department at 573-438-2164 or register online. Follow the health department's Facebook page for updates.

Illinois health departments

The state has a map and list of approved vaccinators. Residents who don’t have internet access or need assistance navigating online services can call the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment.

BOND COUNTY: Registration links for upcoming vaccine clinics can be found on the health department's Facebook page. You can also call 618-664-1442.

CALHOUN COUNTY: Check the state's website for information on upcoming clinics. If you do not have internet access, call 618-576-2428. The health department asks that those who have friends or family members with no means of transportation and are interested in receiving the vaccine call 618-576-2428. Information on upcoming clinics will also be posted on the county health department's Facebook page.

CLAY COUNTY: Follow the health department's Facebook page for information on upcoming vaccine clinics. If you do not have internet access, call 618-576-2428.

CLINTON COUNTY: Follow the health department's Facebook page for updates on upcoming clinics.

FAYETTE COUNTY: The health department is directing residents to the state's online system to schedule appointments for upcoming vaccine clinics. Those who do not have internet access may call the Fayette County Health Department at 618-283-1044 for help.

GREENE COUNTY: Check the health department's website for information on upcoming vaccination clinics.

JERSEY COUNTY: The health department posts information on upcoming clinics on its Facebook page.

MACOUPIN COUNTY: The county health department posts information about upcoming vaccination clinics on its Facebook page and website. The department's helpline is 217-313-5078.

MADISON COUNTY: Open appointment scheduling links can be found at madisonchd.org or on Madison County's Facebook and Twitter accounts. If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, call 618- 692-8954, ext. 2.

MARION COUNTY: The Marion County Health Department refers to the CDC's vaccine finder to find an appointment near you.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Vaccination clinics are every Monday and Thursday at the Hillsboro Office at 11191 Illinois Route 185, according to the Montgomery County Health Department's website. Hours are from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. They are walk-in clinics, but curbside is available. Just call the Montgomery County Health Department when you arrive at 217-532-2001.

RANDOLPH COUNTY: The Randolph County Health Department has COVID-19 updates on its website, including upcoming vaccine clinics.

You can also call 618-825-4447 if you have any vaccine-related questions or issues.

St. Clair County Health Department will also post updates on its Facebook page.

WASHINGTON COUNTY: The health department is posting COVID-19 updates on its Facebook page including vaccine clinics.