List: Places offering COVID-19 vaccine for children in the 5-11 age group

The CDC gave the final OK on Tuesday for kids aged 5-11 to get Pfizer's kid-sized COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS — Kids ages 5-11 years old now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the CDC gave the final OK for a kid-sized dose of the Pfizer shot. It's about a third of the amount of an adult-sized dose. The shot is a series of two doses, three weeks apart. This now means about 28 million more kids are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

In Missouri, state leaders say 533,000 children younger than 12 are now eligible for the vaccine. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said distribution of about 116,000 pediatric doses across the state started earlier this week, with plans to reach full capacity over the next couple of weeks.

The state added a section for the pediatric doses to its coronavirus information website. It now lists pediatric providers who are offering the vaccine.

Millions of shots were already shipped to doctors' offices and pharmacies in anticipation of the CDC's decision. That means several locations are preparing to give out the doses as soon as this weekend.

5 On Your Side has compiled a list of places offering the kid-sized dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. You can see the full list below.

This story will be updated as more vaccine clinics and events are announced for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11.

St. Louis County

Starting Saturday, Nov. 6, vaccines for kids in St. Louis County within the 5-11 age group will be available at the John C. Murphy Health Center and Rock Road library branch.

Then, the week of Nov. 8 all three county health clinics and all four St. Louis County library branches will offer the kid-sized dose.

The health clinics include:

South County Health Center

North Central Community Health Center

John C. Murphy Health Center

The library branches include:

Lewis and Clark

Natural Bridge

Florissant Valley

Rock Road

You'll find the hours for each clinic posted at ReviveSTL.com. It's recommended people make an appointment ahead of going to the clinics to make sure there are enough doses.

CVS and Walgreens open appointments

National pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have now opened up appointments to vaccinate kids aged 5-11 as early as this weekend.

CVS will start offering the vaccine at select locations on Sunday, Nov. 7. To schedule an appointment, click here.