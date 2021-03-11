Where children can get the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Louis County

Starting Saturday, vaccines for kids in St. Louis County within the 5-11 age group will be available

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced an updated plan for St. Louis County to roll out Pfizer vaccines for kids ages 5-11.

He made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday, just one day after the CDC gave the final signoff for the kid-size vaccines.

Starting Saturday, vaccines for kids in St. Louis County within the 5-11 age group will be available at John C. Murphy Health Center and Rock Road Library Branch.

Next week, vaccinations will start at all three county health clinics and all four St. Louis County library branch locations, which include Lewis and Clark, Natural Bridge, Florissant Valley and Rock Road.

Clinic operating hours will be posted to the county COVID-19 site, ReviveSTL.com.

Page has recommended people make appointments ahead of coming to these clinics to ensure sites have enough doses.

When asked if he has a message for parents who are hesitant about vaccinating their young children against COVID-19, Page said, "The vaccine is safe and it’s effective and it’s our path forward out of this pandemic."

Page said the St. Louis County Health Department is working with school districts to provide on-site access to shots. We expect more details on those proposed vaccine events in the coming weeks. Currently, we're told each school will have its own plan to provide vaccines.

Some schools will partner with the St. Louis County Health Department, some will partner with other entities.

"We want kids to be able to stop wearing masks and stop worrying about getting sick or infecting someone else,” Page said during his Wednesday press conference.

We're also told a virtual townhall is being planned by the county to answer questions about vaccinations.

Page added he doesn't believe mass vaccinations clinics are necessary now. But the county is willing to expand shot access if that's needed.

He encouraged any parents with hesitations to speak to their pediatrician.

St. Louis County has also set up a phone line. Parents and guardians with questions about getting the vaccine for their children can call 314-615-7967.

The City of St. Louis will release more information once they finalize plans to set up locations for children to get vaccinated.

Kirkwood School District vaccine event

The Kirkwood School District is partnering with Urban League and Visionary Vaccination & Health Services to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The vaccine clinic will be held at North Kirkwood Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is open to all students between the ages of 5-11 and they must have a parent present to receive a shot.