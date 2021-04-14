Vaccine surplus: The Dome has more shots than people

FEMA's goal of vaccinating 3,000 people a day is falling short

ST. LOUIS — If the sudden halt of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has you looking for a shot, the Dome in downtown St. Louis has an abundance of the Pfizer vaccine.

FEMA's mass vaccination clinic has more shots than people. FEMA had hoped to vaccinate 3,000 people a day at its eight-week clinic. With one week in the books, FEMA estimated it has administered 8,725 shots since it opened the clinic on April 7. It had the ability to vaccinate 21,000 people in that time.

"I think there could be a number of reasons (for lower than expected turnout), the first is vaccine hesitancy. There's a certain population out there that really isn't sure if it should get the vaccine and which one they should get, whether it be Pfizer or Moderna." said Deanna Frazier, FEMA spokesperson.

Frazier also believes an increase in supply at other clinics is making it easier for people to find a vaccine closer to home.

The clinic at the Dome is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People are encouraged to register on the state's vaccine navigator but it's not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome. You must be at least 16 years old and a Missouri resident.

"We like to say it's a quick, easy and painless process. They can come in, register, get their vaccination and do the observation in less than 30 minutes," Frazier said.

On Twitter, two 5 On Your Side viewers raved about the clinic.

Completely agree!! My 16 old boy had the same experience!! It was fantastic!! — arbetha (@arbetha) April 13, 2021

If you choose to head to the Dome you can park behind the Dome for free in a lot located at North 6th and Cole Streets. You'll see signs and staff directing traffic.

FEMA is also allowing people to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Dome even if they got their first dose somewhere else. You just need to bring your vaccine card and make sure at least 21 days have passed since your first shot.