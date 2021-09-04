Need a dose? Go to the Dome | Vaccine event able to administer thousands more doses than the demand so far

Walk-ins are welcome at the Dome. FEMA workers worked to spread the word to Cards fans gathered nearby outside Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Cardinal's home opener, FEMA employees were out in front of Busch Stadium spreading the word that vaccines are available a short walk away for anyone who wants one at the Dome clinic.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available without an appointment at the Dome at America's Center. The FEMA run clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

The clinic opened on Tuesday. Up until Thursday afternoon, only 1,500 people had come through the shot lines. Thursday was the busiest day so far, adding 1,000 more to the vaccination total at the Dome.

The clinic is able to do a lot more than just 500-1,000 shots a day.

"We're prepared for as many people as want to come," said John Mills with FEMA. "We can do up to 3,000 vaccinations a day, per day."

Another bonus to the federally run clinic, if you want to get your second dose at the Dome, you can, even if you got the first dose somewhere else.

"Some people may have an appointment to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine a long drive from their home. They can come to the Dome instead if that's more convenient for them," Mills told 5 On Your Side.

If you are looking for that second Pfizer dose, bring your vaccination card with you to the Dome clinic and they will take care of you.

Mills said it's been a quick process at the Dome. Most people are in and out in 30 minutes — and that includes the post-vaccine wait.

Pfizer's vaccine is approved and available for anyone 16 years and older.

The FEMA vaccine clinic at the Dome at America's Center is scheduled to run for the next eight weeks. Pfizer vaccine doses will be administered for the first six weeks; the last two weeks will be Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots.