Deadline arrives for St. Louis County employees to disclose vaccination status

County workers either have to get the COVID-19 vaccine or follow extra safety measures at work

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday is the last day for employees in St. Louis County to report whether they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Sept. 14, the St. Louis County Council voted to pass this policy for all county employees. Those workers either have to get the COVID-19 vaccine or follow extra safety measures at work. Wednesday is the deadline to decide and disclose that information.

The council voted 4-3 to require county workers to disclose their vaccination status.

The mandate went into effect on Oct. 1 and gave county workers until Wednesday, Oct. 6 to comply with the online reporting requirement.

Workers have to submit information on whether or not they’ve been vaccinated using the county site. Employees will enter the data from their vaccination cards into the online portal.

For employees who have been vaccinated, once they submit their status and have it confirmed, they’ll be exempt from COVID testing and won't be required to wear a mask.

Employees who decide not to get the shot will need to agree to weekly COVID-19 testing and provide proof of results. They’ll also be required to wear masks in the buildings.

Employees can apply for an exemption from the mandate for religious or medical reasons. The exemption applications are submitted online as well. But, even if workers are approved for an exemption, they’ll have to follow the same safety rules other unvaccinated employees are subject to.