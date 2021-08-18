Fans show vaccine cards, COVID-19 tests ahead of Maroon 5 concert

For people who didn't know about the requirements, organizers had small flyers that directed them to pop-up tents where medical crews were administering rapid tests

ST. LOUIS — Cars pulled into the Hollywood Casino amphitheater Wednesday, but there was a change in directions for concertgoers.

The headliner, Maroon 5, required fans to bring proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test, a policy that's getting mixed reviews.

"I mean it's understandable I guess," Brittany Tiedemann said with her friend, Linda Rossi adding "I wish we had more notice."

"Yeah, more notice would have been nice," Tiedemann agreed.

For so many concert-goers, this is their first major outing since the pandemic began. Even if it's not the event they expected.

"My husband bought me tickets to go see Journey last year, and then they canceled," Nicole O'Bryan said. "We got the redemption tickets, he told me to pick a concert, and I picked Maroon 5."

Venue organizers warned there could be longer lines with these extra security measures in place. Walking up to the front gate, fans were prepared with blankets and clear bags in their arms; vaccine cards and COVID tests on hand.

For people who didn't know about the requirements, organizers had small flyers that directed them to pop-up tents where medical crews were administering rapid tests on-site.

As people piled in, they said they're willing to take extra steps to see their favorite songs live on stage.

"She has been listening to Maroon 5, trying to learn all their songs," Rossi said of her 9-year-old daughter, who with a small smile replied "Girls Like You is one of my favorites. I really like that one."