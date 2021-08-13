List: St. Louis concerts requiring proof of vaccination

A few St. Louis concerts are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at the door

ST. LOUIS — Fans will now be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test at some concerts in St. Louis.

This news comes about a week after several restaurants and businesses in the St. Louis area began requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests after cases began to rise and mask mandates were put in place. Some of those businesses are still offering outdoor dining for those who aren’t vaccinated or don’t have documentation.

For the full list of businesses requiring proof of vaccination, click here.

As of Friday, a few St. Louis concerts are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at the door.

Here’s the full list so far:

Dead & Company

Fans attending Dead & Company’s Sept. 13 concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours.

Unvaccinated fans with a valid medical note preventing vaccination or children under 12 will be required to take a diagnostic COVID-19 test 48 hours before the event. They will need to provide proof of the test.

Earlier this week, the band tweeted that it would be requiring vaccines or negative tests for fans attending select dates of their tour. The band also said all fans in the pit would need to be fully vaccinated.

We care so much about everyone involved in making this tour happen & all of you attending, so we will be requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 48hrs of your event to attend select dates of the tour. — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) August 11, 2021

Maroon 5

Fans attending Maroon 5’s Aug. 18 concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 years old, or those with a documented medical exemption, will be required to take a COVID diagnostic test 48 hours before the event. They will be asked to provide proof of the test.

Earlier this week, Maroon 5 announced fans would need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to see them on tour. The band tweeted that they will begin those protocols at their concerts starting Aug. 16.

“We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well being of our fans as well as that of the hard working men and women who make these events possible,” the band said in the tweet.

Wilco + Sleater-Kinney

Fans attending the Wilco + Sleater Kinney concert at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday, Aug. 13 will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

Like with the other two concerts, unvaccinated fans under 12 years old are required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours of the show and provide printed proof of a negative test result.

Those a valid documented medical restriction will also be required to show a negative COVID diagnostic test.

On Friday, Sleater Kinney tweeted that they would be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test at concerts in seven other cities in addition to St. Louis.

“This decision was made in the best interest of our fans, the crew, and the bands. We’re working hard to keep our shows as safe as possible,” the band tweeted.