Madison County hosting vaccine events at 5 different locations this week

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome at the clinics

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — The Madison County Health Department is offering five different locations to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The department is offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on separate days. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome at the clinics.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville – May 4(9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.), May 6 (8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 3 p.m.-7 p.m.), May 8 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.), May 9 (9 a.m.-3 p.m., Johnson & Johnson), May 10 (8 a.m.-4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson)

Hamel Community Center, Hamel – May 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bethalto American Legion Post #214 – May 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 – May 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weinheimer Community Center, Highland – May 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click the green appointment link at www.madisonchd.org.

A limited amount of Moderna vaccine is available for 2nd doses by appointment only at the Madison County Health Department. Call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 if you need the final dose of Moderna.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's vaccine dashboard, about 33% of Madison County has been fully vaccinated, which is on par with the state as a whole.

Another vaccination event in Illinois comes with some perks. In an effort to boost the state's COVID-19 vaccination operation, Illinois is partnering with the Worldwide Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta to pair target shooting with vaccine shots.

On Friday and Saturday, the Illinois National Guard and Randolph County health department will run a mobile vaccination site at the WSRC from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who gets a vaccination during these events will receive 100 free trap, skeet, or sport shooting clays to use at the WSRC any time before the end of October.