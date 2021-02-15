National Guard holding first St. Louis County COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday on UMSL campus

The event will be held on the UMSL campus from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out. The state's website said registration is pending.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard and Governor Mike Parson's office will host their first COVID-19 vaccination event in St. Louis County Saturday.

The event will be held at the Millennium Student Center on the campus of the University of Missouri St. Louis from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.

As of 8:30 Sunday night, registration information was still pending. A note posted on the state's COVID-19 vaccine event website said "This event may be full. Please do not contact local officials until further details are posted on this page. We will update this information as soon as we have it."

You can click here to check the registration page and to see other vaccine events scheduled for this week.

The National Guard will also be hosting a vaccination event in Lincoln County, but only booster shots will be provided.

The state has 25 vaccination events scheduled for the week, two of which are in Region C, which makes up the St. Louis area.

As of Sunday, 866,875 vaccine doses administered, including 23,135 in the last 24 hours. According to the state's dashboard, 10.3% of people have received the first dose and 3.9% of people have received two doses of the vaccine.

The following is a list of all the vaccine events. For registration information, click here.

Week Four Locations: February 16 - 20, 2021

Region A

Initial Dose Location

County: Clay County

Clay County Location: Cerner World Headquarters Campus (KCX Building)

Cerner World Headquarters Campus (KCX Building) Address: 2951 Rock Creek Pkwy., North Kansas City, MO 64116

2951 Rock Creek Pkwy., North Kansas City, MO 64116 Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Pettis County

Pettis County Location: State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theater)

State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theater) Address: 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 64301

2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 64301 Date: Thursday, February 18; Friday, February 19; and Saturday, February 20, 2021

Thursday, February 18; Friday, February 19; and Saturday, February 20, 2021 Time: Thursday, 12 - 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Region B

Initial Dose Locations

Site 1 (Rescheduled event)

County: Adair County

Adair County Location: The Crossing

The Crossing Address: 810 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501

810 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501 Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Thursday, February 18, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Site 2

County: Lewis County

Lewis County Location: Caldwell Building

Caldwell Building Address: 30191 MO State Hwy. 16, Canton, MO 63434

30191 MO State Hwy. 16, Canton, MO 63434 Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Randolph County

Randolph County Location: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park

Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park Address: 109 Rothwell Park Rd., Moberly, MO 65270

109 Rothwell Park Rd., Moberly, MO 65270 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Region C

Initial Dose Location

County: St. Louis County

St. Louis County Location: University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center)

University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center) Address: 17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121

17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121 Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021

Saturday, February 20, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Lincoln County

Lincoln County Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds

Lincoln County Fairgrounds Address: Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379

Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Region D

Initial Dose Location

Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather

Booster Dose Location

County: Jasper/Newton County

Jasper/Newton County Location: Missouri Southern State University

Missouri Southern State University Address: 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801

1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801 Date: Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 2021

Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Region E

Initial Dose Location

County: Butler County

Butler County Location: Black River Coliseum

Black River Coliseum Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County Location: Show Me Center

Show Me Center Address: 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Region F

Initial Dose Location

County: Morgan County

Morgan County Location: First Assembly of God Church

First Assembly of God Church Address: 501 W. Hicks St., Versailles, MO 65084

501 W. Hicks St., Versailles, MO 65084 Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Audrain County

Audrain County Location: Mexico Memorial

Mexico Memorial Address: 11918 US 54, Mexico, MO 65265

11918 US 54, Mexico, MO 65265 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Region G

Initial Dose Location

County: Ozark County

Ozark County Location: Ozark County Health Department

Ozark County Health Department Address: 370 Third St., Gainesville, MO 65655

370 Third St., Gainesville, MO 65655 Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Howell County

Howell County Location: West Plains Civic Center

West Plains Civic Center Address: 110 St. Louis Street, West Plains, MO 65775

110 St. Louis Street, West Plains, MO 65775 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Region H

Initial Dose Location

County: Holt County

Holt County Location: River of Hope Fellowship Church

River of Hope Fellowship Church Address: 27765 Hwy. 159, Forest City, MO 64451

27765 Hwy. 159, Forest City, MO 64451 Date: Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021

Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location

County: Andrew County

Andrew County Location: Savannah Baptist Church

Savannah Baptist Church Address: 500 E. Pawnee St., Savannah, MO 64485

500 E. Pawnee St., Savannah, MO 64485 Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Region I

Initial Dose Location

County: Laclede County

Laclede County Location: Cowan Event Center

Cowan Event Center Address: 500 E. Elm St., Lebanon, MO 65536

500 E. Elm St., Lebanon, MO 65536 Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Booster Dose Location