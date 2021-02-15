National Guard holding first St. Louis County COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday on UMSL campus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard and Governor Mike Parson's office will host their first COVID-19 vaccination event in St. Louis County Saturday.
The event will be held at the Millennium Student Center on the campus of the University of Missouri St. Louis from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.
As of 8:30 Sunday night, registration information was still pending. A note posted on the state's COVID-19 vaccine event website said "This event may be full. Please do not contact local officials until further details are posted on this page. We will update this information as soon as we have it."
You can click here to check the registration page and to see other vaccine events scheduled for this week.
The National Guard will also be hosting a vaccination event in Lincoln County, but only booster shots will be provided.
The state has 25 vaccination events scheduled for the week, two of which are in Region C, which makes up the St. Louis area.
As of Sunday, 866,875 vaccine doses administered, including 23,135 in the last 24 hours. According to the state's dashboard, 10.3% of people have received the first dose and 3.9% of people have received two doses of the vaccine.
The following is a list of all the vaccine events. For registration information, click here.
Week Four Locations: February 16 - 20, 2021
Region A
Initial Dose Location
- County: Clay County
- Location: Cerner World Headquarters Campus (KCX Building)
- Address: 2951 Rock Creek Pkwy., North Kansas City, MO 64116
- Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Pettis County
- Location: State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theater)
- Address: 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 64301
- Date: Thursday, February 18; Friday, February 19; and Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Time: Thursday, 12 - 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Region B
Initial Dose Locations
Site 1 (Rescheduled event)
- County: Adair County
- Location: The Crossing
- Address: 810 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501
- Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Site 2
- County: Lewis County
- Location: Caldwell Building
- Address: 30191 MO State Hwy. 16, Canton, MO 63434
- Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Randolph County
- Location: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park
- Address: 109 Rothwell Park Rd., Moberly, MO 65270
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Region C
Initial Dose Location
- County: St. Louis County
- Location: University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center)
- Address: 17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121
- Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Lincoln County
- Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds
- Address: Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Region D
Initial Dose Location
- Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather
Booster Dose Location
- County: Jasper/Newton County
- Location: Missouri Southern State University
- Address: 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801
- Date: Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Region E
Initial Dose Location
- County: Butler County
- Location: Black River Coliseum
- Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
- Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Cape Girardeau County
- Location: Show Me Center
- Address: 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Region F
Initial Dose Location
- County: Morgan County
- Location: First Assembly of God Church
- Address: 501 W. Hicks St., Versailles, MO 65084
- Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Audrain County
- Location: Mexico Memorial
- Address: 11918 US 54, Mexico, MO 65265
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Region G
Initial Dose Location
- County: Ozark County
- Location: Ozark County Health Department
- Address: 370 Third St., Gainesville, MO 65655
- Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Howell County
- Location: West Plains Civic Center
- Address: 110 St. Louis Street, West Plains, MO 65775
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Region H
Initial Dose Location
- County: Holt County
- Location: River of Hope Fellowship Church
- Address: 27765 Hwy. 159, Forest City, MO 64451
- Date: Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Andrew County
- Location: Savannah Baptist Church
- Address: 500 E. Pawnee St., Savannah, MO 64485
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Region I
Initial Dose Location
- County: Laclede County
- Location: Cowan Event Center
- Address: 500 E. Elm St., Lebanon, MO 65536
- Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Pulaski County
- Address: 194 E. Lawn, St. Roberts, MO 65584
- Date: Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.