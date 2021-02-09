North St. Louis County seeing bump in COVID-19 vaccination rates

A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Health Department said from June 25 to Aug. 20, the fastest improving zip codes were all in north county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some of the hardest-hit communities in St. Louis County are now seeing some of the fastest increases in COVID-19 vaccination rates, according to numbers released by the county's health department.

The increase is thanks, in part, to partnerships with local businesses like barbershops and hair salons.

Getting the shot or not?

That's the buzz at the Mane Coarse Barbershop in St. Ann.

“It comes up all the time,” said Thomas Higdon, the owner of Mane Coarse Barbershop. “This is the biggest topic lately whether to get vaccinated or not.”

Higdon is close with his clients.

“We're friends. I see them in their best days, their worst days, wedding days, graduation,” he said.

During their time together, he's been brushing them up on the COVID vaccine.

To cut through the noise, the St. Louis County Health Department linked up with trusted organizations and businesses, like Mane Coarse, to educate the community.

“A lot of folks are really skeptical because of history,” Jennings council member Terry Wilson said.

And it showed. In July, the rate of infection in the inner north suburbs was almost 3.5-times greater than in central county.

Countywide, the rate among Black residents was five times greater than the rate among white residents.

“The more and more it's being talked about the more and more people are doing it,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he's seen a change, though. North county residents are rolling up their sleeves. The different strategies seem to be working.

A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Health Department said from June 25 to Aug. 20, the fastest improving zip codes in vaccination rates were all in North County.

Overall, six of the most vulnerable zip codes in north county are showing an 8.2% uptick compared to the rest of the county with a 6.3% increase.

Higdon and Wilson say they've seen the bump and hope rates continue to shape up.

“I see the impact it's having now, just imagine what the impact is later on,” Wilson said.