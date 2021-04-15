Shots aplenty, no waiting: There's 1,800 open vaccine appointments in St. Louis County

The county's health department is trying to fill 1,600 open appointments on Thursday and 200 more on Friday.

CLAYTON, Mo. — After weeks of not enough vaccines, suddenly in St. Louis County there are more shots than people to fill appointments.

"As of this afternoon, we had about 1,600 appointments still open for tomorrow, and that's all across St. Louis County locations," said Sara Dayley with the St. Louis County health department on Wednesday.

Dayley said the county has another 200 still open for Friday at various clinic locations from Eureka to Pattonville to Flo Valley and Bridgeton.

"A bunch of different locations, and you can pick what location best works for you," said Dayley.

Do the unfilled appointments mean St. Louis County is reaching a point where demand is dwindling before enough people are vaccinated to fully protect the community?

"I don't think so," said Dayley. "I think there's just a lot of people that it had to be the timing is right."

Wednesday, federal officials celebrated 10,000 shots administered at the FEMA-run operation at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis. The program is for St. Louis city and county residents.

"FEMA is passionate about getting the vaccine into the arms of St. Louisans," said FEMA spokesperson Deanna Frazier.

But eight days into the scheduled eight-week event, and the vaccination pace is still less than half of what FEMA says it could give out — 3,000 shots per day.

The head of the region's pandemic task force says it is too early to worry about not enough people wanting the shot for it to be fully effective.

Dr. Alex Garza says there are still people who can't travel to clinics that vaccinators are working to reach. And kids under 16 still haven't had access.

"I'm guessing by ... this time next month that we'll have a much better handle on this is how many people have been vaccinated ... what the hesitancy looks like," said Garza. "And then focus efforts on getting more people vaccinated."

Frazier, the FEMA spokesperson, said if numbers do dwindle at the Dome event, "There could be some kind of a rededication of assets."

"But I don't see that happening because ... our leadership that says we are committed to being here for eight weeks," Frazier said.

She says people can "walk up" at the Dome, register, get the shot and be out the door in around 30 minutes.