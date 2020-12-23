St. Charles County receives Moderna vaccine, rolls out vaccination plan

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health said it was one of only a few local health departments in Missouri to receive the initial vaccine shipment

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — After receiving its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health has started rolling out its vaccine distribution plan.

The initial shipment of the vaccine has a limited supply, so Phase 1A of the plan will focus on vaccinating patient-facing health care workers and individuals who live or work in long-term care facilities, at no cost to recipients. Any county organizations with employees and residents in a Phase 1A category who have no other means to access the vaccine should call the department's Immunization Clinic at 636-949-1857 to make arrangements for getting the vaccine.

Individual employees and long-term care residents should not call the department directly.

“With cases of COVID-19 continuing to spread in St. Charles County and around the globe, the Department of Public Health is extremely fortunate to have been selected as one of only a few local health departments in Missouri to receive this initial shipment of vaccine,” said Department of Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman in a news release. “We have been preparing for this distribution since the early days of the pandemic and are ready to deliver the vaccine to protect members of our community.”

Those getting the vaccine will be asked to arrive on time to their appointment and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. They are recommended to stay for 15 minutes after the shot so they can be monitored for any possible adverse reactions. Two doses of the Moderna vaccine are necessary and should be received four weeks apart.

Below is the full recommended phased plan for the vaccine in Missouri:

Phase 1A

All patient-facing healthcare personnel.

Long-term care facility staff members and residents.

Skilled nursing facility staff members and residents.

Intermediate care facility staff members and residents.

Phase 1B

First responders and frontline essential employees supporting critical infrastructure operations.

Residential care facility residents.

Assisted living facility residents.

Individuals ages 75 and older.

Phase 1C

Individuals ages 65-74.

Individuals ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.

Additional essential employees.

Phase 2

All individuals ages 18 and older.