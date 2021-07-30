St. Charles County Health Department spends hours at county fair, but has no takers for COVID-19 vaccine

After spending two days at the fair, their COVID-awareness crews didn't vaccinate a single person.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — County leaders were hoping the annual St. Charles County Fair would help boost vaccinations there, the number of people rolling up their sleeves did not fare well.

It was day four of the St. Charles County Fair, and of course lots of folks snatched up the traditional corn on the cob, funnel cakes and corn dogs. But this year, county leaders also hoped fair-goers would flock to this mobile van for something a bit unusual: a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Every single vaccination counts at this time," said Sara Evers, the acting director of the St. Charles County Health Department.

COVID-19 cases are still rising in St. Charles County, driven by the delta variant. For now, they’re looking at the positives.

"Deaths have slowed down,” Evers said. “We are not seeing the number that we saw last fall or last winter."

Still in an attempt to curb the disturbing uptick in cases, county leaders rolled in this mobile command post, hoping it will encourage unvaccinated fairgoers to roll up their sleeves.

"If we vaccinate one person that's wonderful. If we vaccinate 100 people at an event that would be better," she said.

Currently, about 45% of St. Charles County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Missouri vaccine dashboard. County leaders were hoping the big fair would help swing that number upward, but it did not.

"It's disappointing," said nick Kohlberg of the St. Charles County Health Department.

"Disappointing" because after spending two days at the fair, their COVID-awareness crews didn't vaccinate a single person.

"I wish more people would get vaccinated," one fairgoer said.

So does the more than ready health team.

They'll hit two more county events Saturday.

"We're just gonna do our best to reach as many people as we can," Kohlberg said.

On Saturday, the health department will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Charles County from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.