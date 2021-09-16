Most local hospital employees vaccinated, some face suspension for refusing shot

The largest hospitals in the St. Louis area are reporting nearly all employees are vaccinated, but at one hospital more more than 100 employees face suspension

ST. LOUIS — Nearly all employees at St. Louis' largest employer have complied with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

BJC HealthCare reported Thursday 99.5% of employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"We're very proud of all of our team members commitment to their safety and the safety of those around them," said Jackie Tischler Chief People Officer for BJC.

BJC HealthCare announced in June that all employees would be required to have at least their first dose by Sept. 15. Those who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 could face suspension and eventual termination.

Workers who missed the deadline will be suspended for up to 30 days, according to a BJC spokesperson. After the suspension period, employees who are not vaccinated will be terminated.

BJC HealthCare has 31,000 employees. As of Wednesday, a "few hundred" hadn't complied with the mandate, the spokesperson said. After the end of the suspension period, the hospital will have a clearer picture of how many employees were terminated or left as a result of the mandate.

Religious and medical exemptions are allowed.

One group that was hesitant was pregnant women or those concerned about fertility.

Tischler said doctors were made available so employees could ask them about the vaccines directly.

"All of our employees had access to the clinical professionals, including one of the female physicians who is pregnant herself and had been vaccinated," said Tischler. "It helped a lot of our women. And it also helped explain some of the the risk if you are unvaccinated and pregnant and contract COVID," she said.

According to the CDC, "COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future."

Health care systems were among the first employers in the St. Louis area to mandate vaccines. Mercy employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 30. A spokesperson said as of Thursday compliance is at 93% and the hospital system is "looking forward to reaching 100%" by its deadline.

St. Luke's also requires vaccines for its employees; hospital visitors and guests must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. A spokesperson there said all employees are either vaccinated or required to show a negative test "at least weekly."

A spokesperson for SSM Health told 5 On Your Side its employees are "at nearly 100% compliance with our vaccine policy in the St. Louis region."

Other employers are following suit after President Joe Biden announced last week the federal government will mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or test for COVID-19 weekly.

Tuesday night, the St. Louis County council approved a mandate that would require either vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing for its employees. St. Louis County Executive Page is expected to sign the bill Wednesday.