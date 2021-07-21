St. Louis pharmacies see success with vaccine sweepstakes as state launches lottery

Ladue Pharmacy co-owner Rick Williams jokes of Gov. Mike Parson's $10,000 giveaway, "I would like to say he copied us, but I know he was considering it before"

ST. LOUIS — When the vaccine rollout started, Ladue Pharmacy co-owner Rick Williams says they couldn't keep up with demand.

"We were getting calls all day long. Hundreds and hundreds of calls," he said, adding somewhere along the way "it just stopped."

There are far fewer people coming through the doors for vaccines, so he's launched a vaccine giveaway offering a $1,000 shopping spree and gift cards to neighboring restaurants.

"Like many other people, I'm frustrated that more people don't get the vaccine," Williams said.

Williams said the sweepstakes is open to people who get the shot at their Ladue pharmacy or sister location Millbrook Pharmacy, and he's happy to see the governor join in.

"We walk past a vaccine every day in every corner of our state," Gov. Mike Parson said during his vaccine incentive program announcement Wednesday.

"Over the next three months, 900 Missourians who have or will choose to be vaccinated will win cash or education savings account prizes in the amount of $10,000," a news release announcing the program said.

The MO VIP program will be broken down into three groups:

Red: Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine after July 21.

White: Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine before July 21.

July 21. Blue: Missourians ages 12 to 17 receiving at least one dose of vaccine at any time.

Each drawing will randomly select 80 winners from the red and white categories, 10 from each congressional district. Each drawing will also select 20 people from the blue category to receive $10,000 education savings accounts through the treasurer's MOST 529 program. To enter, click here and fill out your information or get signed up to get a vaccine.

"I would like to say he copied us, but I know he was considering before," Williams said with a laugh.

Williams said he knows the state vaccine program will work because his already is.

"Within the first minute he heard about it, a gentleman came in and got it," Williams said. "That certainly made me feel very good that that happened. Now let's hope the floodgates open up."

For more information about the pharmacy's sweepstakes, visit laduepharmacy.com.