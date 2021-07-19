Missouri Gov. Parson to announce vaccine incentive program

He’ll release the details at 3 p.m. Wednesday during a live briefing from the state Capitol. You can watch the update live in this story when it gets underway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Getting vaccinated in Missouri will soon come with a potential perk. Governor Mike Parson is set to announce a statewide vaccine incentive program.

He’ll release the details at 3 p.m. Wednesday during a live briefing from the state Capitol. You can watch the update live in this story when it gets underway.

Missouri is behind the national average for vaccinations. As of Wednesday morning, 57.1% of Missourians 18 and older have started the vaccination process and 50% have completed it, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. That’s below the U.S. rate for the same age group. The CDC’s data shows 68.3% of Americans 18 and older have started the process and 59.6% are fully vaccinated.

Doctors have told 5 On Your Side that herd immunity doesn’t happen until around the 70-80% range.

The incentive program announcement comes as the delta variant is surging in Missouri. The state health department has issued six different hotspot advisories, warning of an increase COVID-19 cases that is believed to be caused by the highly contagious and fast-spreading variant.

The hotspots have emerged in the southwest and central parts of Missouri, including in the touristy areas of the Lake of the Ozarks and Branson. The most recent advisory released Monday was for Laclede, Phelps and Pulaski counties. State health officials said the surge in cases is expected to continue moving toward the St. Louis area.

“Disease spread from Southwestern Missouri to the East following Interstate 44 is expected,” the advisory states.

Other jurisdictions in the St. Louis area already have announced vaccine incentive programs.

The state of Illinois is giving away a total of $10 million in the forms of cash for adults and scholarships for kids. The "All In for the Win" promotion includes 43 drawings spaced out over seven weeks. Winners must be Illinois residents and have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois. Everyone who qualifies is automatically entered into the drawing. Everyone who qualifies is automatically entered into the drawing. Each resident can only win once and can choose to remain anonymous.

St. Louis County also plans to roll out an incentive program for those who roll up their sleeves. The county council approved a program that could use up to $875,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy gas and grocery gift cards. Full details of the program haven’t been announced.

During the briefing Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Parson also is set to announce the state’s new Department of Health and Senior Services director. Robert Knodell has been serving as the acting director since Dr. Randall Williams suddenly resigned in April.