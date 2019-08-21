ST. LOUIS — We're getting a clearer picture of the health problems linked with vaping.

NBC News is reporting at least 127 people in 15 states are seriously ill with lung damage and difficulty breathing.

Doctors are struggling to diagnose and treat these patients.

The only thing linking them is that all reported using vaping products that contain either nicotine or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed it's working with health departments in several states, including Illinois, to learn more about this cluster of lung illnesses linked to vaping.

Click on this video player to hear more from a local doctor who says there are likely many cases out there doctors and health officials don't even know about.

