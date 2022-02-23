St. Louis doctor working to change community mindset toward addiction

“Drugs are always going to be in our community,” said Dr. Kanika Cunningham. “If you think we’re going to have a drug-free community that’s not a reality.”

ST. LOUIS — According to the CDC, more than 1500 people in Missouri overdosed last year, and the numbers are continuing to increase, but local doctor believes these deaths are preventable.

At Family Care Health Centers of Carondelet, Dr. Kanika Cunningham is on the front line in the fight against addiction.

When multiple people overdosed at a high rise near Forest Park, Dr. Cunningham admits she wasn’t surprised.

“Last year in St. Louis city we had more people die from an overdose than we did from COVID-19,” said Dr. Cunningham. “How many times will this have to happen before we get the resources that we need to really make a change?”

Dr. Cunningham said African American communities in particular are disproportionately impacted.

“422 black men died in St. Louis City alone,” said Dr. Cunningham.

That’s why she’s mobilizing resources and trying to meet people where they live.

“About 80% of overdoses occur at the home and people are pronounced dead before first responders can respond,” said Dr. Cunningham.

Part of her plan includes getting the opioid reversal drug NARCAN into the hands of those who need it.

“We need to make sure our households have Narcan whether someone is identified as actively using or not,” said Dr. Cunningham. “We need to make sure our churches have Narcan. We need to make sure the community is OK with talking about Narcan, OK with asking the uncomfortable question of ‘Hey, do you need Narcan?”

In 2021, St. Louis County spent over $250,000 on Narcan.

“If we can save one life it’s worth it,” said Dr. Cunningham.

However, Dr. Cunningham said in order to make real change the community needs a change in mindset towards addiction.

“You’re not an addict,” said Dr. Cunningham. “You’re a person. Stop making this and blaming this on the individual. We have to change our hearts and minds when it comes to this because if not our communities are still going to suffer, and people are still going to die.”

