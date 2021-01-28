St. Louis County boosts food distribution by $3M for those in need

The county’s total issuance of CARES Act funding for food distribution during the pandemic adds up to $9.7 million

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County’s Food Distribution Program is getting a boost to ensure vulnerable residents receive assistance during the pandemic.

The county will be providing an additional $3.16 million in food relief to three organizations for distribution:

St. Louis Area Food Bank: $800,000

Operation Food Search: $1,435,000

Urban League: $925,000

“Many of our residents have been hit especially hard by this pandemic,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said Thursday. “The pandemic created a public health crisis, a humanitarian crisis and an economic crisis. We are doing all we can to respond to the challenges and get our resources to those who need them the most.”

The additional funding comes from the CARES Act and was administered by the St. Louis County Department of Human Services.