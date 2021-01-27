Missouri launches dashboard to track coronavirus vaccine distribution

According to the dashboard, 4.5% of people in the state have received their first dose

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services unveiled a new dashboard to track the progress of coronavirus vaccinations in the state.

The dashboard includes the number of doses administered, the number of people who have received one or two doses and the number of doses administered per day.

According to the dashboard, the state has administered 356,310 doses. The dashboard said 275,079 people have received the first dose and 81,231 have received two doses. According to the dashboard, 4.5% of people in the state have received their first dose.

A press release from Governor Mike Parson said the dashboard was launched to increase transparency. He said the numbers reported by the CDC — which have shown Missouri last in the percentage of people with at least one dose of the vaccine — "are marginal and are being used to misinform Missourians that the state is falling short in vaccine administration, or worse, that the state itself is stockpiling vaccines."

As of Jan. 26, the Missouri dashboard is reporting 16,000 more doses reported than the CDC data. Missouri's dashboard says 4.5% of Missourians have received their first dose, compared to the 4.27% reported by the CDC, which is the lowest of any state in the CDC data. There are three states that have 4.5% of people with at least one dose of the vaccine: Nevada, Alabama and Kansas. They rank 46th, 47th and 48th, respectively.

Missouri's dashboard also includes breakdowns by age, race, sex and county.