Months after historic flooding, this St. Louis cemetery is still trying to cleaning up

Greenwood Cemetery holds important figures in St. Louis' Black community.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Historic Greenwood Cemetery in St. Louis County needs the community’s help after flood damage.

"I never know what to expect when we have heavy rains," Greenwood Cemetery President Raphael Morris said.

Morris said he is still surveying the damage.

"We've had ruts in the past in our roads, but nothing like we're seeing now," he said.

Flooding left ruts as deep as two feet on the only road running through the cemetery.

"Seven years ago when we started out here, you couldn't see a single stone on the property," Morris said.

He knows how the cleanup process works first hand. But he and his volunteers are taking this one on alone.

"We have yet to get a penny from local, federal, state, anybody," he said.

There are ruts stretching all the way up and down the paths here at the cemetery, but there are bigger stories that lie on these hallowed grounds.

Greenwood holds historic figures in the black community, such as Harriet Scott, the civil rights activist and wife of Dred Scott.

"We have the very first black postal carriers, Pullman porter people here, all sorts of doctors, lawyers, teachers, ministers," he said.

But behind the scenes of these hallowed grounds filled with past lives is a man currently committing his.

"I stumbled upon the burial spot of my great grandmother, and my grandfather a little over a year ago," Morris said.

So Morris will keep preserving the lives of those in the past, ensuring those buried will still be displayed in our futures.

"None of us out here are paid a nickel for what we do, but we're paid every day we get to help someone out here locate a loved one," he said.

Morris told 5 On Your Side he has been receiving calls from people wanting to volunteer, but he needs more.

You can get involved through the cemetery's Facebook page or website.