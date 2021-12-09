The September 11th impact on St. Louisans

The terror attacks on 9/11 inspired two young people to be public servants in their own ways.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The September 11th attacks made their marks on the nation in many ways. Not only can people remember where they were during the New York attack, but they can also name some of the ripple effects, as many were inspired to serve their communities, even in the present day.

Austin Medlin lives in High Ridge but remembers leaving his driver's ed class in Rockledge, Florida when he heard the news. A lot of his classmates had connections to New York, and he recalls his teachers getting phone call after phone call from parents telling their students that they needed to come home.

"That was kind of at the time it was scary," said Medlin. "A lot of friends I grew up with, they were just called out of class. They didn't know if their families were still alive, so it was obviously terrifying."

Thankfully, Austin says none of his friends lost family that day, but the day left a lasting impression.

"I was at the age where I understood what was going on," said Medlin. "I was always planning on going in the military, but it really changed my perspective on everything."

Medlin joined the Army when he was 17 and still in high school, which required special permission. His dad signed the papers for him to be in the split option program, which meant he could go to basic training in Fort Leonard Wood after his junior year in high school before finishing up his senior year in Florida.

"It was wild being 17 years old and being in basic training," recalls Medlin. "I came back my senior year and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, what did you do during the summer?' And I said, 'Well, I blew up tanks with grenades, and I shot all kinds of guns.'"

Medlin trained to shoot down airplanes, but he worked as a military police officer during his first and only deployment in Iraq. He was a jack of all trades, doing dangerous work while dodging sniper fire and improvised explosive devices. He says he was lucky because every one of his friends made it home alive.

"It was a really deadly year from 2005 to 2006," recalls Medlin. "Thank God, miraculously, my unit came back with everybody. I came back and after that, I was like, 'I think I'm done, you know?' So I came back and I finished another year or two, and I didn't get deployed again."

Medlin then served the St. Louis community as a county police officer up until last year. He made a career change for his wife and young son and says he seems to be transitioning into a quieter life.

Just as Medlin was inspired by the events of September 11th, so was a proud St. Louisan junior high student named Lawzieh "Lizzy" Sedlmayr. She recalls sitting in a class at Al Salam Day School, an Islamic school in West County when the Twin Towers were hit.

"I vividly remember the SWAT team, police officers, and I'm pretty sure the FBI, swarmed our hallways, and we were told we had to go home," recalled Sedlmayr. "We couldn't be at school. And to this day, I don't remember -- were they there to protect us, or were they there because they were afraid that we were part of the organization that was blamed for what happened?"

Sedlmayr says she and her classmates were not able to return for two or three weeks because the building had been vandalized, and it wasn't safe to go back. She also recalls a Buddhist temple down the road being vandalized because people thought the temple was a mosque, showing how little people knew about their Muslim neighbors.

Sedlmayr was born in Brooklyn, New York, but her Pakistan-born parents moved to St. Louis for new opportunities when she was a young girl. Her mother was covered, meaning she wore a headscarf called a hijab. This made her family a target of misunderstanding and discrimination.

"It was weird," recalled Sedlmayr. "For me, that changed forever. I think the biggest influence 9/11 had on me was that I had to defend myself and my family against ignorance. I wanted people to truly see that we are good people and that we also have sympathy and empathy for what happened."

Sedlmayr gets emotional thinking about being so young and not fully understanding how the world changed around her. She says she knew she was different but not in a way that was negative until strangers mistook Muslims for terrorists.

"I didn't feel that people were on my side until years later after they truly understood that Islam did not preach what happened," said Sedlmayr. "We do not believe that what happened is right. Muslim people also died in the Twin Towers, and that's not okay, no matter what religion you are."

Over time, she found herself advocating for people who shared her experiences. She also became a teacher. These days, she teaches first graders in the Parkway School District, and she often spends the first day explaining to her young kids why she may dress differently than most of their parents. She says kids seem curious at first but quickly move on.

"It's funny because on the first day of school, they all kind of look at me, like pointing out that thing on [my] head," she says. "So I teach them what it's called. I teach them why I wear it. And then, I almost always have two or three kids in my classroom who are Muslim whose families also cover, so I make that connection. It gives me that chance to build that community within my classroom. Hopefully, it sticks with them as they grow, and they can teach it to others. I've had parents say to me, 'My kid came home and told me, why you cover. I never knew why, but now I know why!'"

Both Sedlmayr and Medlin are now parents of young kids themselves. Sedlmayr has a toddler girl with one on the way before year's end. Medlin has a young son. They both say looking back at their 9-11 experiences through a parental lens has given them new perspectives.

When Medlin signed up for the Army, it meant his dad signing off on sending his only child to a war zone. Would he do the same for his only child?

"That's such a good question," said Medlin. "I think it was a lot different 20 years ago when my dad did it for me, but wars were going on at that point. I don't know. It would be very tough. I would support my son and whatever he wanted to do, but it would be tough to sign paperwork for him to go in right now."

Sedlmayr looks at her 18-month-old daughter and thinks about the worry her mom used to carry as a Muslim in America right after the terrorist attacks.