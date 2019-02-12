ST CHARLES, Mo. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire that left one person dead in St. Charles Monday afternoon.

A St. Charles Fire Department spokeswoman said firefighters were called to the 300 block of Blanche Drive at around 4 p.m. A spokesman for the St. Charles County Ambulance District said one person was killed in the fire. The spokesman said they did not know if the victim was a man or a woman.

Neighbors told 5 On Your Side and elderly woman lives in the home by herself. Darrell Windels said she is a family friend.

"My family has known her for the longest," Windels said. "My mother was good friends with her."

Windels and other neighbors said they believe the woman who lives there is the person who was found.

"She was quiet," Gina Windels said. "She kept to herself."

Windels was one of the neighbors who called 911 after noticing thick smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters put the fire out a little before 5 p.m., but first responders and remained on the scene later into the night.

A spokesperson for the St. Charles Fire Department said the house is likely a total loss due to damage from the flames and smoke.

No other information has been provided. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

