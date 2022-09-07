1 injured in plane crash near Silex, Missouri

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — One man was injured when a small kit airplane crashed Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Lincoln County, Missouri, authorities said.
Cpl. Lance Bolton, a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the plane clipped power lines at about 3:30 p.m. along Wilson Road near North Highway 61. The crash site is about an hour northwest of St. Louis.
The pilot, a man in his 60s, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with "moderate injuries." The other man, in his early 70s, refused treatment, Bolton said.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed was a single-engine Zenith 750. It was manufactured in 2011 by Zenith Aircraft Co., a Mexico, Missouri-based company, according to FAA records.
FAA records also show the plane is registered to Johnny Hermann. Hermann owns Herrmann-Faulk Airfield, a private runway near where the plane crashed. It's unclear if Hermann was one of the two men on board.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what led to the crash.