1 injured in plane crash near Silex, Missouri

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — One man was injured when a small kit airplane crashed Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Lincoln County, Missouri, authorities said.

Cpl. Lance Bolton, a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the plane clipped power lines at about 3:30 p.m. along Wilson Road near North Highway 61. The crash site is about an hour northwest of St. Louis.

The pilot, a man in his 60s, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with "moderate injuries." The other man, in his early 70s, refused treatment, Bolton said.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed was a single-engine Zenith 750. It was manufactured in 2011 by Zenith Aircraft Co., a Mexico, Missouri-based company, according to FAA records.

FAA records also show the plane is registered to Johnny Hermann. Hermann owns Herrmann-Faulk Airfield, a private runway near where the plane crashed. It's unclear if Hermann was one of the two men on board.