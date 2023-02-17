$100k won from ticket sold at Washington, Missouri, gas station

The prize was claimed on Feb. 2 at the St. Louis Regional Lottery office.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Someone lucky won $100,000 on a scratchers ticket bought at a gas station in Washington, Missouri.

According to a news release from Missouri Lottery, the prize was won on a $20 "200X" ticket bought at Fischer's Food Shop, located at 307 West Fifth Street in Washington.

The release said a Missouri Lottery player claimed the prize at the St. Louis Regional Lottery office on Feb. 2.

"200X" offers prizes up to $2 million. $33.4 million has been won from the game so far, with $17.3 million in unclaimed prizes. One more $100,000 prize remains in the game, along with a top prize of $2 million, the release said.

In the 2022 fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Franklin County won more than $21.6 million in lottery prizes, the release said.