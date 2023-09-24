Wrong-way crash kills 3, shuts down I-44 westbound in Franklin County

A driver was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-44 around 9:50 a.m. Sunday. The driver crashed into an overpass before police could respond.

ST CLAIR, Mo. — A wrong-way crash on Interstate Highway 44 killed 3 people in Franklin County Sunday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Police got reports that a driver was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-44 around 9:50 a.m. Sunday. The driver crashed into the Missouri Highway 47 overpass at I-44's 240-mile marker before police could respond.

The wrong-way driver was declared dead at the scene of the crash, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene reported. Three other cars were involved.

Occupants of at least one of the other three vehicles were hurt. That vehicle's passenger died at the scene of the crash. That vehicle's driver was critically injured in the crash, and an air ambulance was requested to transport the driver. They would later die.

I-44's westbound lanes are shut down at the crash, and traffic is diverted at the overpass and back onto the interstate just west of the crash. The lanes will remain closed as investigators finish reconstructing the crash.