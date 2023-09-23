Driver dies, passengers hurt after crashes into building in south St. Louis

Multiple passengers and the driver were taken to a hospital after the crash, where the driver died.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A driver died after a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning, according to police. The driver and a few passengers were taken to a hospital, where the driver was declared dead.

Those hurt were in a compact car that crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. A log of 911 calls to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows a call for an accident with injuries at that location around 5:30 a.m.

According to a written report from SLMPD, an accident reconstruction has been requested at the scene.

The report did not clarify how many passengers were in the car or how many were injured. The report did not elaborate on the cause of the crash.

No further information was made available. This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back with KSDK.com for the latest updates.