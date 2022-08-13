2 dead, 1 injured after single-car crash in Franklin County, Missouri

24-year-old Chase Clark, of Cedar Hill, and 28-year-old Austin Clark, of Union, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two men died and a woman was moderately injured in a car crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, at about 1:50 a.m., a driver and two passengers were in a Ford Mustang driving on Highway FF in southern Franklin County when the car traveled west of the road and overturned, hitting a tree.

The driver, 24-year-old Chase Clark, of Cedar Hill, and one of the passengers, 28-year-old Austin Clark, of Union, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Lonedell, suffered moderate injuries, according to the crash report. She was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, the crash report said.