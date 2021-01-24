2 killed after St. Louis County crash involving alleged intoxicated driver

Two people from Collinsville, Illinois were killed in the crash Friday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people from Collinsville, Illinois were killed in a crash on Interstate 270 late Friday night.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Kia Optima, a 25-year-old man, was driving “careless” and a hit Chrysler minivan just south of Manchester Road.

The driver of the minivan, 33-year-old Natalia Trigg, and the passenger, 39-year-old Henry Gaston, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Optima was arrested for driving while intoxicated, the patrol said. He was taken to the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Charges have not yet been filed.