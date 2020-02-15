ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two teenagers were taken into custody and a third has been charged after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis County home on Wednesday.

Patrick Leeper, 30, was found dead inside his home in the 6500 block of Glenmore Avenue in Uplands Park.

The North County Police Cooperative called in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to help with the investigation.

The Major Case Squad said investigators were able to develop several leads indicating Leeper’s death was the result of an attempted robbery.

Officials took a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy into custody in connection to Leeper’s death. They are both being held in St. Louis County Juvenile Detention.

Tyree Devrouax, 17, has been charged with second-degree murder. Officials said Devrouax is not in custody at this time.

Tyree Devrouax

Major Case Squad

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Devrouax should call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-427-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

