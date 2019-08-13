MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A daycare in north St. Louis County spent the day trying to figure out why a man dropped two young children off, who they've never seen before.

For hours, no one knew who they are or who their parents are.

They were dropped off just after 9 a.m. at Kingdom Kare, according to St. Louis County Police.

Just after 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the department said they learned it was the mom's boyfriend who dropped them off at the wrong daycare while she was in the hospital.

The two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were released into the custody of the grandmother, according to police.

The staff at Kingdom Kare said they are just happy they are back with family. When the children were dropped off, they said they didn't know the children but that the man was adamant this was their daycare.

As the staff was working out to see who these children are, they said the man left. That's when they called police.

"I'm just glad that we were able to do what we could do and that they were able to find the grandmother, said Marquita Carter, who is a manager at the daycare. "And I just hope the mother is okay. So that's what my main concern was."

The two-year-old and four-year-old spent time at the daycare as if they were part of the program as they waited for authorities.

"All we did was follow protocol, call the police, keep the kids safe while they were in our care," said Missmollie Thomas, who is the director of the daycare.

