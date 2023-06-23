Man arrested, charged in 2020 Christmas Eve fatal shooting in St. Louis

On December 24, 2020, 19-year-old Christopher Rea was found shot to death Christmas Eve morning in south city, marking St. Louis' 255th homicide of that year alone.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting on Christmas Eve of 2020 that left another man dead.

Sergeant Charles Wall, with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said 35-year-old Myles Overby was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Note: The video above is from December 24, 2020.

On December 24, 2020, 19-year-old Christopher Rea was found shot to death Christmas Eve morning in south city, marking St. Louis' 255th homicide of 2020.

Officers with St. Louis police responded to the 8100 block of South Broadway in south city's Patch neighborhood. Officers found Rea dead inside a vehicle.

The view from Sky5 showed crime scene tape surrounding a truck that had driven onto the sidewalk and came to a stop against a fence.

Overby remains in custody with no bond.

2020 was the deadliest recorded year in St. Louis' history on a per capita basis. In 1993, 267 people were fatally shot, but the city had about 80,000 more residents.

