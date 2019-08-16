ST. LOUIS – A man taken into custody in connection to the murder of a 7-year-old is in federal court on separate charges.

Malik Ross is facing several charges including embezzlement charges for an incident that occurred on Aug. 13. According to court documents, Ross is an agent and connected to a Federal Reserve bank and the theft of $50,000.

Ross was in the driver’s seat of a Garda armored vehicle. A coworker who was with Ross, got out of the vehicle for a money delivery while Ross waited inside the vehicle, which is when $50,000 was taken from the vehicle, according to court documents.

Video footage showed Ross leaving the scene and discarding a portion of his Garda uniform.

Also, in court documents, Ross admitted to firing a gunshot that killed Xavier Usanga on Aug. 12.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

RELATED: Person in custody for 7-year-old boy's murder also facing federal charges in separate case

RELATED: 'I tried to give him CPR' | Sisters tried to save 7-year-old brother after they saw him get shot to death

RELATED: This 7-year-old boy was supposed to start school this week, but he was shot and killed in north St. Louis