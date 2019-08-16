A law enforcement source confirmed to 5 On Your Side, the person taken into custody in connection to Xavier Usanga’s death is in federal custody for a separate case with charges pending.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the day after Xavier’s death an armored truck was robbed by an employee.

Representatives for the victims reported $50,000 was taken from their truck by the robber, who is an employee, during its routes. The robber abandoned the vehicle while along the route and did not return to work. This investigation is ongoing.

So far, the different agencies are not commenting on eachother’s investigations, but from talking to sources it seems highly likely this is the same person in both cases.

As for Xavier’s case, prosecutors continue to build a case against the yet unnamed person.

