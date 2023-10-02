Juveniles flee scene of fiery 3-car crash in Jennings

Officers found the juveniles a block away from the scene. They suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A three-car crash Monday morning in north St. Louis County left multiple juveniles injured.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Jennings. A car with two to three juveniles inside was driving on Hord Avenue near College Avenue when the car crashed into two parked vehicles. All three vehicles caught fire.

The juveniles ran from the scene of the crash, and officers found them a block over on Oepts Avenue suffering from moderate but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Initial 911 calls reported shots fired in the area, but officers said they believed people nearby had heard popping sounds coming from the flaming vehicles. Police do not believe there was a shooting victim.

Police were unable to confirm the number of juveniles involved or their ages.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update is as more information becomes available.

