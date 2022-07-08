3 children taken to hospital after crash in St. Louis

A burgundy-colored car was involved in a crash with a FedEx van. The car may have been previously involved in a shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Three children were taken to the hospital following a crash between a car and a FedEx van Friday afternoon.

A burgundy-colored car and a Fed Ex van collided at Adelaide Avenue and Hall Street in north St. Louis.

The extent of injuries to the children and the drivers involved was not immediately known.

The car may have been involved in a shooting incident reported nearby because the car "possibly contains ballistic evidence," a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told 5 On Your Side. Police said they found shell casings at the scene of the crash.

The shooting happened two miles away on the 400 block of Blase Avenue. A man says his family was in their home when a car drove by and fired shots.

Police and EMS responded to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side learns more information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.